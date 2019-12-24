UrduPoint.com
Putin On Quality Of Russian Weapons: This Is Not Chess Where We Can Settle For Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Putin on Quality of Russian Weapons: This Is Not Chess Where We Can Settle for Draw

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian weapons should be the best, since the defense sector is not chess, where one could settle for a draw

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russian weapons should be the best, since the defense sector is not chess, where one could settle for a draw.

Putin said at the annual extended meeting of the Defense Ministry's board that he had been recently shown Russian weapons as good as the best foreign arms.

"And it should be, as I have repeatedly told representatives of our industrial sector, it should always be better. If we want to win, our equipment should be better than foreign analogues. This is not chess, where we can sometimes settle for a draw," Putin said.

