Putin On Rallies: Everyone Can Express Their Opinion But Only Within Law

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the January 23 unauthorized rallies across the country, stressing that everyone has the right to express their opinion, but this should only be done in compliance with the law, while dangerous destabilization of the society should be avoided.

"I have repeatedly commented on similar topics and I want to stress that all the people have the right to express their opinion within the framework envisioned by the law.

Everything outside the legal framework is counterproductive and even dangerous," Putin told Russian students.

Police officers working at rallies should abide by law as well, the Russian leader stressed.

Throughout its history, Russia faced many situations when events "went far beyond the law and led to such destabilization of the society and the state that did damage not only to the destabilizers but to those who had nothing to do with it as well," Putin went on to say.

