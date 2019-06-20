Putin On Reconciling With West: Conflict Not Something Russia Has, Desires
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:21 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked whether Moscow could benefit from possible reconciliation with the West on Thursday, asserted that Russia had no and did not want disagreements with any nation.
"We had no row with anyone. And we have no such desire," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.