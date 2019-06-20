Putin on Reconciling With West: Conflict Not Something Russia Has, Desires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked whether Moscow could benefit from possible reconciliation with the West on Thursday, asserted that Russia had no and did not want disagreements with any nation.

"We had no row with anyone. And we have no such desire," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.