Putin On Reconciling With West: Russia Has No Row With Anyone

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Putin on Reconciling With West: Russia Has No Row With Anyone

Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked on Thursday whether Moscow could benefit from possible reconciliation with the West, asserted that Russia had no and did not want to engage in a row with any nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked on Thursday whether Moscow could benefit from possible reconciliation with the West, asserted that Russia had no and did not want to engage in a row with any nation.

"We had no row with anyone. And we have no such desire," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West significantly deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia.

The West has accused Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on the country, while Russia has denied the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

