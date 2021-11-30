Putin on Red Lines With Ukraine: I Hope It Does Not Come to That

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he hopes that the situation with Ukraine will not come to the appearance of "red lines".

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he hopes that the situation with Ukraine will not come to the appearance of "red lines".

"If some kind of strike complexes appear on the territory of Ukraine, the flight time to Moscow will be 7-10, and in the case of placing hypersonic weapons it will be 5 minutes. And what should we do? We will then have to create something similar against those who threaten us in such way. Can you imagine? And we already can do it now.

We have now tested, and successfully, and from the beginning of the year we will be armed with new sea-based hypersonic missiles, at Mach 9. The flight time for those who give orders will be also 5 minutes. This, the creation of such threats for us, is the "red lines." I hope it doesn't come to that. I hope that a sense of common sense and responsibility for their country and for the world community will still prevail," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".