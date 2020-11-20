Putin On Relations With US: One Cannot Spoil Already Spoiled Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking about relations between Russia and the United States, that spoiled relations cannot be spoiled.
"One cannot spoil already spoiled relations. They are already spoiled," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering whether Russia would spoil relations with the United States.