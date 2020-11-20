UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Relations With US: One Cannot Spoil Already Spoiled Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Putin on Relations With US: One Cannot Spoil Already Spoiled Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking about relations between Russia and the United States, that spoiled relations cannot be spoiled.

"One cannot spoil already spoiled relations. They are already spoiled," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, answering whether Russia would spoil relations with the United States.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

23 minutes ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

24 minutes ago

Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Set ..

24 minutes ago

Xi Says China Ready to Consider Joining Trans-Paci ..

24 minutes ago

KP governor visits kidnapped, burnt girl's house f ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey records its highest virus death toll

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.