Putin On Relations With US: Russia Can Protect Its Interests

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia can protect its national interests, and the United States will have to live with that, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russia can protect its national interests, and the United States will have to live with that, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday.

"The US and the US leadership in general seeks having certain relations with us, but only in areas that are of their own interest and only on their conditions.

Although they think we are the same, we are different people. We have different genetic, cultural and moral codes. We can protect our own interests. We will cooperate in areas of our interests and on conditions that we find beneficial. They will have to live with that despite all the attempts to hinder our development. Regardless of sanctions and insults, they will have to live with that," Putin told Crimea's residents.

