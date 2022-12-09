UrduPoint.com

Putin On Results Of Meeting At EAEU Summit: May Have Been Better

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Putin on Results of Meeting at EAEU Summit: May Have Been Better

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the results of the meeting at the EAEU summit, said that they may have been better.

"As for good results, they may have been better. We would like them to be better," Putin said during a press conference following his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Russia and the EAEU do not close anything, do not hack the principles of the economy, do not restrict anything, Putin said.

"We do not close anything, unlike some other countries. We do not hack the principles of a market economy, we do not impose any restrictions on each other. On the contrary, we do everything for the free movement of capital, goods, labor, this is important for us and for our partners in the EAEU," Putin told reporters.

He noted that a stable situation was observed in the EAEU and unemployment rates were lower than in many countries.

