Putin on Russian Organizations Backed by US: We Should Be Cautious

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia should be cautious regarding the organizations and people in the country that are backed by the United States, but it should only act according to the Russian laws, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia should be cautious regarding the organizations and people in the country that are backed by the United States, but it should only act according to the Russian laws, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"If Russia is considered an enemy, what kind of organizations will the US be supporting in Russia? I don't think that it will be the ones making Russia stronger, but rather the ones that constrain it. And that is the goal that the United States has announced openly. So, these organizations and people are carrying out the US policy toward Russia," Putin told a press conference after a summit with US President Joe Biden.

"How are we supposed to treat that? I think we should be cautious, but we should only ever act within the Russian laws," the president concluded.