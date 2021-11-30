Putin on Russian Troops Advancing on Ukraine: Reports Were This Year But Nothing Happened

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Reports about Russian troops advancing on Ukraine emerged in early 2021, but this did not happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"They talked about the possible intervention of Russian troops into Ukraine at the beginning of the year ...

But, as you can see, this did not happen," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

"The point is not to deploy troops there, not to enter, to fight, not to fight. And the point is to improve relations: to create a more equitable sustainable development and take into account the interests in the field of security of all participants in international activities. Now, if we sincerely strive for this, then no one will experience any threats," he added.