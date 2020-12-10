UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Safronov: Investigation Concerns Roscosmos Work, Not Journalistic Activity

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Putin on Safronov: Investigation Concerns Roscosmos Work, Not Journalistic Activity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The case against Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency and former defense reporter, was launched because of his work for Roscosmos and not his journalistic activity, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"He was not accused because of his work as a journalist, his professional activities as a journalist, but for the period of his work as an adviser for Roscosms, for the information he gave to employees of a European intelligence agency, as far as I know," Putin said at a meeting with the members of the presidential council on human rights.

Putin said that treason was a serious offense that had to be punishable. However, the use of information that is available openly is a different matter, and sentencing a person for that would be "complete nonsense," the president added

The president said he would "definitely look into that" and that "could not be allowed to happen."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

25 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

28 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

28 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.