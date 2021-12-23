UrduPoint.com

Putin On Sanctions Against Crimea: West Does Not Care About Interests Of Crimeans

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was pursuing its geopolitical agenda over the will of the people in Crimea by imposing sanctions on what it sees as an occupied Ukrainian territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was pursuing its geopolitical agenda over the will of the people in Crimea by imposing sanctions on what it sees as an occupied Ukrainian territory.

The United States, the European Union and their allies have slapped several rounds of economic sanctions on the Black Sea region since a March 2014 referendum saw a vast majority of Crimeans vote to break away from Ukraine and rejoin Russia.

"It is a strange situation: if someone thinks that Crimea is occupied then Crimeans are victims of aggression.

So why are they being punished more? But if they chose to rejoin Russia in a referendum then it is a display of democracy. Are they (the West) fighting democracy?" Putin said.

"The answer is: they don't give a damn about the interests of Crimeans and Russia or democracy. They are pursuing their geopolitical agenda. That's all. We understand it and we will respond accordingly," the president added.

