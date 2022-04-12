Putin on Sanctions: Common Sense Should Prevail

In the medium- and long-term, the risks of the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy may increase, but common sense should prevail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) In the medium- and long-term, the risks of the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy may increase, but common sense should prevail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"The Russian economy is working quite steadily and efficiently. The Dollar exchange rate has returned to the parameters before the start of the operation, although in the medium- and long-term the risks may increase. In any case, Russia's opponents are going to further aggravate their activities, but on the other hand, common sense should also put accents," Putin said.