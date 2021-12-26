Putin on Security: Russia Pushed to Point Where Any Further Retreat Impossible

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 26 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday, regarding security concerns, that Russia has been "pushed to the point" where it cannot retreat any further.

"I want everyone to understand, inside the country and abroad, for our partners to understand ” it's not even about that line that we do not want anyone to cross. It's that we cannot retreat any further. We've been pushed to the point ... where we cannot move any further," Putin told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.