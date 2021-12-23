Putin on Taliban Recognition: We Must Proceed From Reality

The international community must proceed from the current realities in regard to a possible recognition of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The international community must proceed from the current realities in regard to a possible recognition of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for recognition, as a whole we must proceed from the realities, proceed from the fact that, after all, the forces that ended up at the head of Afghanistan will intend to ensure that all ethnic groups are represented in the leadership of the country. And this is the only thing, in my opinion, that can create conditions giving rise to hope for a stabilization in Afghanistan," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference.

The president added that Russia works with all international partners to come up with a consolidated decision.

Putin also stressed that Afghanistan requires assistance and the countries that were present on the Afghan territory for 20 years and destroyed its economy should take care of it.

"First of all, it is necessary to unfreeze Afghanistan's monetary holdings in foreign banks, primarily the US ones, in order to provide humanitarian assistance in full to the Afghan people, otherwise there may be a famine and severe consequences that will also affect the neighboring countries," Putin added.