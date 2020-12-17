UrduPoint.com
Putin On Timing Of Constitutional Amendment: Everything Has Its Time

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) President Vladimir Putin said that everything had its time, in response to a question why the Russian constitution was amended in 2020 and not another time.

"You know, everything is good in its own time, everything has its time," Putin said during an annual big press conference.

Putin reminisced that the 1993 constitution was adopted in times of strife, amid a domestic crisis that saw open combat and casualties on the streets of Moscow, adding that the constitution's adoption played a stabilizing role in that time.

He went on to say that much has changed since then and the amendments were overdue, while the constitution's basic structure remained unchanged.

