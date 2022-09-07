Putin on Truss' Victory: Procedure for Electing Leader in UK Far From Democratic Principle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The procedure for electing a leader in the United Kingdom is far from democratic principles, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, commenting on the election of Liz Truss as new prime minister.

"In the UK, the procedure for electing the head of state is far from democratic principles.

It takes place within the framework of the party that won the previous parliamentary elections. The people of the UK are not involved in this case in the change of government. The ruling elite there has its own attitudes," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.