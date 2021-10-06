UrduPoint.com

Putin On Ukraine Gas Transit: No Need To Break Confidence In Gazprom As Reliable Partner

Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:47 PM

There is no need to undermine confidence in Gazprom as an absolutely reliable partner in the supply and transit of gas to Europe via Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on energy issues on Wednesday

"It is necessary to fully comply with the contractual obligations for the transit, pumping of our gas through the territory of Ukraine, through the Ukrainian gas transportation system. First, we should not put anyone in a difficult position, including Ukraine, despite all issues associated with today's Russian-Ukrainian relations. And secondly, there is no need to undermine confidence in Gazprom as an absolutely reliable partner in all respects," Putin said.

Gazprom's management believes that it is more profitable for the company to pay a fine to Ukraine and increase the volume of gas deliveries to Europe through new systems, but this is not necessary, he stressed.

"Gazprom believes that it is economically more expedient for it, it would be more profitable to pay a fine to Ukraine, but to increase the volume of pumping through the new systems, precisely because of the circumstances that I mentioned: there is more pressure in the pipe, less CO2 emissions, everything turns out cheaper. But I ask you not to do this. It is necessary to fully comply with the contractual obligations for the transit, pumping of our gas through Ukraine," the president said.

Putin asked Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov to take control of the fulfillment of obligations for gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine.

"I ask you, as the energy minister, to take these issues under your personal control and ensure that Gazprom fulfills all its contractual obligations for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe," the president said.

