Putin on Ukrainians: Part of Nation May Feel Like Separate Nation, It Should Be Respected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, when arguing about the origin of the Ukrainian peoples, that part of one nation may feel like a separate nation in the course of its development, and this should be treated with respect.

Putin's article on Ukraine and its relationship with Russia was published on the Kremlin website on Monday in Russian and Ukrainian languages.

"Everything is changing, including countries and societies. And of course, part of one nation in the course of its development for a number of reasons, historical circumstances may at a certain moment feel, realize itself as a separate nation.

How to treat this? Only one way: with respect," Putin said.

Determination of nationality, especially in mixed families, is the right of every person who is free in his choice, Putin stressed.

"An argument can be heard: since you are talking about a single big nation, a triune people, then what difference does it make who people consider themselves to be Russians, Ukrainians or Belarusians. I completely agree with this. Moreover, the definition of nationality, especially in mixed families, is a right each person free to choose," he said.