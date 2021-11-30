Putin on US' Appeal to Suspend Ties With China: Russia Will Be Guided by Its Own Interests

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia will be guided by its own interests when deciding to cut ties with other countries, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, commenting on Washington's appeal to suspend communications with China.

"There is a subtext in your question: whether we intend to somehow curtail (relations) in this regard, to which the United States urges its European partners, to curtail some volumes of cooperation with China ... We will be guided by our own interests," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".