Putin on US Election: No Matter What I Say Partners Will Accuse Us of Meddling

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he would rather not make comments regarding the upcoming presidential election in the United States to not give reasons to blame Russia for interfering in Washington's affairs.

The election, in which US President Donald Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states.

"I would not like to comment on the topic of the US election, because no matter what I say, some of our partners will cling to anything in order to prove Russia's alleged interference in the election in the United States," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital.

The Russian president also said that Moscow was unaware of what policies would democrats and republicans pursue after the November 3 election.

Putin added that Russia would be able to cope with any outcome of the US election.

"We are still confident that we will cope with any developments ... We will accept any decision of the American people and will work with any administration," Putin said.