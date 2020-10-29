UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On US Election: No Matter What I Say Partners Will Accuse Us Of Meddling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

Putin on US Election: No Matter What I Say Partners Will Accuse Us of Meddling

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he would rather not make comments regarding the upcoming presidential election in the United States to not give reasons to blame Russia for interfering in Washington's affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that he would rather not make comments regarding the upcoming presidential election in the United States to not give reasons to blame Russia for interfering in Washington's affairs.

The election, in which US President Donald Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is set for November 3. Early voting has already started in some states.

"I would not like to comment on the topic of the US election, because no matter what I say, some of our partners will cling to anything in order to prove Russia's alleged interference in the election in the United States," Putin said at the Russia Calling! investment forum, organized by VTB Capital.

The Russian president also said that Moscow was unaware of what policies would democrats and republicans pursue after the November 3 election.

Putin added that Russia would be able to cope with any outcome of the US election.

"We are still confident that we will cope with any developments ... We will accept any decision of the American people and will work with any administration," Putin said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Trump Vladimir Putin United States November Democrats

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

14 minutes ago

Cuba, Russia Review Upcoming Resumption of Flights ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against vehicles e ..

2 minutes ago

Jhagra inaugurates PhD nursing program at KMU

3 minutes ago

350 sahulat bazaars providing essential items on s ..

3 minutes ago

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.