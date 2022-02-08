Putin on US, NATO Response to Security Guarantee Proposals: Political Clichés

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the US response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees: there is an impression that Moscow did not raise questions, and the US position consists of clichés and lack of desire to properly respond.

"The impression is that we didn't even raise these questions, they simply bypassed them. We see political clichés and proposals on some secondary issues," Putin said at a press conference after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.