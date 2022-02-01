Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow understands by Washington's and NATO's response to security guarantees that Russian crucial concerns are ignored

Putin said during his joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that Moscow is carefully analyzing US and NATO responses to Russian proposals on security guarantees.

"But it is already clear, I informed the prime minister about this, that the fundamental Russian concerns were ignored. We did not see an adequate consideration of our three key requirements," Putin said.