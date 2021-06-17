UrduPoint.com
Putin On US Sanctions: We Cannot Fully Understand Political Climate In US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:13 AM

Moscow does not have the detailed knowledge of the US politics, so it is hard to predict what will happen regarding sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Moscow does not have the detailed knowledge of the US politics, so it is hard to predict what will happen regarding sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday .

"As for sanctions, restrictions in the economy, I have said: We do not know the moods and the state of play [in the US domestic politics] we have the general idea, but we don't know the details.

Some are against building ties with Russia, some are in favor of it. It is hard for me to say which side will prevail," Putin told a press conference after a summit with US President Joe Biden.

