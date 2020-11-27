UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin On Usolye-Sibirskoye: Hazardous Facilities Decontaminated, Risk Of Disaster Averted

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Putin on Usolye-Sibirskoye: Hazardous Facilities Decontaminated, Risk of Disaster Averted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that hazardous facilities had been decontaminated in the Siberian city of Usolye-Sibirskoye in Irkutsk region, the risk of an ecological catastrophe had been averted, and life support systems had not been allowed to fail.

"The most dangerous objects have been localized and eliminated ” this, of course, is the most important thing, the spread of a toxic stain, the ingress of chemicals into waterways. The consequences could be unpredictable. In fact, we managed to prevent the risk of a real ecological disaster, if not a catastrophe," he said at a meeting on the issue.

The president added that a direct threat to the life and health of citizens living in this territory had been eliminated, with no disruptions in the functioning of the city's vital facilities.

The industrial site in Usolye-Sibirskoye was previously used for the production of chemical products by the Usoliekhimprom enterprise, which ceased production activities back in 2010. Following the termination of production, a significant amount of waste was placed in underground tanks, as a result of which soil and underground waters were saturated with hazardous chemicals.

Earlier this year, Putin instructed Rosatom to eliminate environmental pollution in Usolye-Sibirskoye, with the defense ministry and the emergencies ministry being engaged in the effort. In addition, the president instructed the government to develop a road map to eliminate environmental damage within three months.

Related Topics

Russia Road Vladimir Putin Irkutsk Enterprise SITE Government

Recent Stories

HPDâ€™s 8th â€˜My Healthâ€™ Conference ends on a h ..

32 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

47 minutes ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

47 minutes ago

Govt run hospitals backbone of healthcare system o ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 Mutation May Require Repeated Vaccination ..

8 minutes ago

EU Parliament OKs Mini Trade Deal With US in 1st T ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.