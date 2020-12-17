Putin on Waste Management Reform: Producers Should Bear More Responsibility Than Citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Shifting the pressure of utilization of waste products from Russian citizens onto producers is the main task facing waste management specialists striving for sustainability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at his annual press conference.

"Today, one of the tasks before the organizers of all this work [sustainable waste management] is to achieve expanded responsibility between the producers of a product and the packagers of said product, so as to transfer... the pressure of utilization from citizens onto producers of these packaging items," Putin said.

He went on to say that complete separation of waste must be achieved by 2030.