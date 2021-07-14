Putin on Whom His Article is Addressed to: I Do Not Divide Into 'Them' or 'Us'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the article he published on Monday was addressed to the people of Russia and Ukraine, as well as to the sponsors of the political leadership of today's Ukraine.

One day after the article was published, the president gave extended comments on the meaning and purpose of writing it.

"I do not divide into 'them' or 'us,' but in this material I say that this is a single community, therefore, to all of us: both those who live in today's Russia and those who live in today's Ukraine. And the sponsors of the political leadership of today's Ukraine, they should also know what we are, how we treat each other: in my opinion, this is important for everyone," the president said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin hopes that his article on Ukraine will be read and analyzed by the Ukrainian political leadership.

"If there is a desire to discuss, I think that they need to take a break, carefully read this article first, analyze, see the documents. I think they will do so. They will find something to talk about here. When I say 'they,' I mean the political leadership of today's Ukraine," the Russian leader said, commenting on the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about readiness to discuss this article with Putin in person.