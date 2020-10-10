UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Only Politician Able To Ensure Progress In Karabakh Consultations - Swiss Politician

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:02 AM

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in Karabakh Consultations - Swiss Politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only person who can achieve results in defusing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Filippo Lombardi, a Swiss politician from the Christian Democratic People's Party told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on consultations between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers initiated in Moscow by the Russian leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only person who can achieve results in defusing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Filippo Lombardi, a Swiss politician from the Christian Democratic People's Party told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on consultations between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers initiated in Moscow by the Russian leader.

Foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan have begun negotiations in Moscow earlier on Friday. The consultations are still ongoing.

"Very good. Probably Putin is the only one who can obtain something.

But he has to convince Armenia to concede at least a part of occupied land," Lombardi said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik earlier that the talks would exclusively concern the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of those killed.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan arrived in Moscow for consultations at the invitation of Putin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin's meetings with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have not yet been planned.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan Christian From

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

21 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

3 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

3 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Priz ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.