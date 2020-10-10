Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in Karabakh Consultations - Swiss Politician

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only person who can achieve results in defusing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Filippo Lombardi, a Swiss politician from the Christian Democratic People's Party told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on consultations between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers initiated in Moscow by the Russian leader

Foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan have begun negotiations in Moscow earlier on Friday. The consultations are still ongoing.

"Very good. Probably Putin is the only one who can obtain something.

But he has to convince Armenia to concede at least a part of occupied land," Lombardi said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik earlier that the talks would exclusively concern the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and humanitarian issues, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and bodies of those killed.

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan arrived in Moscow for consultations at the invitation of Putin. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Putin's meetings with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have not yet been planned.