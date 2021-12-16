UrduPoint.com

Putin Open For Dialogue With Zelenskyy But Its Agenda Should Be Prepared - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open for dialogue with Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy but its agenda should be clear, prepared and result-oriented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"Putin remains open to dialogue, we are interested in dialogue. But any dialogue should be ... understandable ... prepared ... focused on achieving a specific result," Peskov told reporters, commenting Zelensjyy's remarks on talks with Putin.

There is no clarity about the possible agenda of the negotiations between Putin and Zelenskyy and the expected decisions, he added.

