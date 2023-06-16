Putin Open to Any Contacts to Discuss Options on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is still open to any contacts to discuss options Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"President Putin was, is and remains open to any contacts in order to discuss possible options for solving the Ukrainian problem," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The Ukrainian problem can be solved in many ways, the official said, adding that the Russian leader supports any set of ideas to end the conflict.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17.