Putin Open to Talks With US, But Attempts to Talk to NATO, OSCE, US Unsuccessful - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations with Washington, but attempts to negotiate with NATO, the OSCE and the United States were unsuccessful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The Russian president has always been, is and remains open to negotiations in order to ensure our interests," Peskov told reporters, recalling that it was Putin who tried to initiate negotiations with the US, NATO, and the OSCE even before the start of the special operation.