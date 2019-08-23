Putin opponent Navalny freed after 30 days in jail: spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was released on Friday after serving 30 days in jail for urging protests against the exclusion of opposition candidates from upcoming elections in Moscow, his spokeswoman said.

Navalny emerged from prison smiling, according to photographs released on Twitter by the spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh.