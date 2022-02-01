Putin, Orban Discuss Russia-EU Relations, Situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Russia-EU relations and the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed Russia-EU relations and the situation in Ukraine during a meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Naturally, the issue related to the conflict resolution in Ukraine was also discussed, the situation in Ukraine as a whole, including in the sphere of human rights, the violation of which has acquired a systemic character there," Putin told a press conference.