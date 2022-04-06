Putin, Orban Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed the situation in Ukraine, including Moscow-Kiev talks and the Bucha incident, during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed about the current state at negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives, and also gave a fundamental assessment of the rude and cynical provocation of the Kiev regime in the city of Bucha," the Kremlin said in a statement.