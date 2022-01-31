Putin, Orban to Discuss Topical Issues of Ensuring European Security February 1 - Kremlin

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will exchange views on topical issues of ensuring European security during talks in Moscow on February 1, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will exchange views on topical issues of ensuring European security during talks in Moscow on February 1, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Orban, who will be in Russia on a visit, will take place in Moscow. It is planned to discuss issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, energy, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as exchange views on topical issues of ensuring European security," the Kremlin said in a statement.

