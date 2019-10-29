Putin, Orban to Discuss Trade, Economy, International Issues in Budapest Oct 30 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss trade, economic and international issues on October 30 during a visit to Budapest, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss trade, economic and international issues on October 30 during a visit to Budapest, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Putin would visit Hungary on October 30.

Putin will pay a working visit to Hungary on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's invitation.

"During the talks, the sides plan to discuss a range of issues of Russian-Hungarian cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as exchange views on a number of urgent international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.