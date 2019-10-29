- Home
- World
- News
- Putin, Orban to Discuss Trade, Economy, International Issues in Budapest Oct 30 - Kremlin
Putin, Orban To Discuss Trade, Economy, International Issues In Budapest Oct 30 - Kremlin
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:46 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss trade, economic and international issues on October 30 during a visit to Budapest, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss trade, economic and international issues on October 30 during a visit to Budapest, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.
Earlier, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Putin would visit Hungary on October 30.
Putin will pay a working visit to Hungary on Prime Minister Viktor Orban's invitation.
"During the talks, the sides plan to discuss a range of issues of Russian-Hungarian cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as exchange views on a number of urgent international and regional issues," the Kremlin said.