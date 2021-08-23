Putin, Orban to Resume Dialogue Once Pandemic Over - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Moscow believes that direct contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will resume once the pandemic situation stabilizes, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In 2020, Orban canceled his visit to Moscow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We presume that the direct dialogue between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orban will resume as the sanitary and epidemiological situation stabilizes," the minister told Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper in an interview.

At the moment, despite the mutual willingness to continue regular face-to-face contacts at the highest level, the leaders of Russia and Hungary have to take into consideration COVID-19-related risks, the minister noted.

Lavrov is set to visit Hungary on August 24.