Putin Orders Authorities to Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the authorities with administering more COVID-19 tests across the country, the Kremlin's press office said on Friday.

"The Russian government, together with governors of regions across Russia, is tasked with ... ramping up testing of the population for the coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the Kremlin said.

The authorities should scale up testing capabilities by May 20, and then increase the amount of tests further every week, the press office specified.

Russia has so far conducted more than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests. On Friday, over 225,000 people were tested.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the country has confirmed 262,843 COVID-19 cases and 2,418 coronavirus-related fatalities.