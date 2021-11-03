Putin Orders Building Military Hospitals to Assist COVID-19 Fight Across Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to continue building military hospitals in regions facing difficulties during the pandemic, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This was discussed at yesterday's meeting with the defense ministry. President Putin discussed this with Minister Shoigu. Military doctors have already been deployed to several regions, and the president ordered to continue building such hospitals," Peskov told reporters.