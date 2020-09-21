UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Orders Cabinet To Schedule Supply Of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine To Belarus By Oct 15

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:24 PM

Putin Orders Cabinet to Schedule Supply of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Belarus by Oct 15

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government on Monday to finalize the timetable of shipments of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus by October 15, according to the current agenda on the Kremlin's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government on Monday to finalize the timetable of shipments of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus by October 15, according to the current agenda on the Kremlin's website.

"To review the question of Belarus' participation in the post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V registered vaccine for the prevention of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19); to determine the timing of the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine to Belarus," the text of the order read.

Putin asked the government to prepare an executive report on the matter by October 15.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the WHO protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

In late August, Belarus' Ministry of Health said the country would conduct part of Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in its territory in September and be among the first foreign countries to import it.

Related Topics

World Import Russia Vladimir Putin Lead Belarus August September October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Divorced-mother of one raped for 25 days in Pind D ..

9 minutes ago

Two women drug peddlers caught ; narcotics recover ..

2 minutes ago

Haider plays with tremendous confidence, required ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's UN Envoy Nebenzia Says Country Will Prote ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold "Sufi Sangat" on Baba Farid Shak ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Exceeds 31Mln Worldwide - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.