Putin Orders Cabinet to Schedule Supply of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine to Belarus by Oct 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government on Monday to finalize the timetable of shipments of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus by October 15, according to the current agenda on the Kremlin's website.

"To review the question of Belarus' participation in the post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V registered vaccine for the prevention of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19); to determine the timing of the supply of the Sputnik V vaccine to Belarus," the text of the order read.

Putin asked the government to prepare an executive report on the matter by October 15.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the WHO protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

In late August, Belarus' Ministry of Health said the country would conduct part of Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in its territory in September and be among the first foreign countries to import it.