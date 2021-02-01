Putin Orders Check of Reports About Illegal Influence on Defendants in Criminal Cases

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the prosecutor general's office with checking all the human rights advocates' reports about alleged illegal influence on defendants in criminal cases, the Kremlin said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the prosecutor general's office with checking all the human rights advocates' reports about alleged illegal influence on defendants in criminal cases, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation's office of the prosecutor general should check the information about illegal influence on defendants in criminal cases, which was outlined in the reports presented at the December 10, 2020 session of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights," the statement read.

A relevant report should be presented by June 1.