Putin Orders Clarifying Procedure Of Paying Part Of Profits To Unfriendly States' Entities

Putin Orders Clarifying Procedure of Paying Part of Profits to Unfriendly States' Entities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to clarify the procedure of paying a part of the profits to companies from unfriendly states should they expand investment and production in Russia, the relevant document released by the Kremlin on Tuesday said.

"To submit proposals to clarify the procedure for paying a part of the profits of resident legal entities to their participants who are foreign entities associated with foreign states that commit unfriendly actions against Russia, Russian legal entities and individuals, or persons who are under the control of these foreign entities, including under the condition that residents expand the volume of production in Russia, develop business related to new technologies, and invest in the economy of Russia," the document read.

The proposals should be submitted by May 20.

More Stories From World

