MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the creation of the Children's Protection Fund, the corresponding document was published on the official legal information portal.

"In order to consolidate the efforts of the state and civil society institutions to protect the rights of children, to create conditions for their all-round development and upbringing, I decide to consider it expedient to create the All-Russian public and state organization 'Children's Protection Fund,'" the document says.

It is noted that the education Ministry is the fund's founder on behalf of Russia.