Putin Orders Creation of Coordination Council to Prevent Threats of Dangerous Diseases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the establishment of a Coordination Council to prevent the threat of emergencies associated with the slipping of dangerous infectious diseases into Russia, according to a corresponding decree published on the official portal of legal information on Monday.

"To coordinate the activities of public authorities to prevent threats to the sanitary and epidemiological well-being of the population, the slipping into the Russian territory and the spread across the Russian territory of dangerous infectious diseases and in order to promptly respond to the emerging sanitary and epidemiological situation, the Russian government established a Coordination Council ..., approved its provision, as well as composition," the decree read.