Putin Orders Defense Ministry To Support Civilian Population In Covid-19 Response

Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:55 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday instructed the Defense Ministry to support the civilian population in the COVID-19 response

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday instructed the Defense Ministry to support the civilian population in the COVID-19 response.

"I ask you to continue this work, including to continue to provide support to the civil medical service, if necessary - maybe turn on your capabilities of the construction complex, because there is a need to continue work on the construction of prefabricated medical facilities," Putin told representatives of the defense ministry and the defense industry.

The president also mentioned that the COVID-19 situation in the country is difficult as more than 40,000 new cases are confirmed per day.

