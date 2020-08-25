Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday to establish a new interdepartmental commission within the country's Security Council that would tackle the protection of Russia's national interests in the Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday to establish a new interdepartmental commission within the country's Security Council that would tackle the protection of Russia's national interests in the Arctic.

"I decree to form an interdepartmental commission in the Russian Security Council on issues pertaining to the protection of national interests of Russia in the Arctic," the decree read.