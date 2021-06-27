Putin Orders for Paid Vaccination Arrangements for Foreigners in Russia by June 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to arrange for paid opportunities for foreigners to be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia by June 30.

"To the government of the Russian Federation: ensure opportunities of paid vaccination against COVID-19 for foreign citizens and persons without citizenship who are in the territory of the Russian Federation, with observance of all sanitary and epidemiological requirements.

Report by June 30," the instruction, published on the Kremlin's website, read.

For foreign citizens and stateless persons who come to Russia to work, the president told the government to map out the vaccination plan by July 15.

"Organize COVID-19 vaccination of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship arriving in the Russian Federation for work purposes, determining the sources of funding. The deadline is July 15," the instruction read.