MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to establish an inter-departmental commission of the Russian Security Council on technological sovereignty in developing the country's information infrastructure, which will be headed by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, according to a presidential decree published on Thursday.

"To create the interdepartmental commission of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the issues of securing the state's technological sovereignty in the area of developing the critical information infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the decree read.

The document included a list of the commission members, with the first entry being "the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (the chairman of the Commission)," Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian critical information infrastructure includes data systems of military-industrial complex facilities, state agencies, healthcare, transport, communications, finance, energy organizations and fuel, nuclear, space, mining, metallurgical and chemical industries.