UrduPoint.com

Putin Orders Gov't To Create Commission On Tech Sovereignty Of Key Data Infrastructure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Putin Orders Gov't to Create Commission on Tech Sovereignty of Key Data Infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to establish an inter-departmental commission of the Russian Security Council on technological sovereignty in developing the country's information infrastructure, which will be headed by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, according to a presidential decree published on Thursday.

"To create the interdepartmental commission of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the issues of securing the state's technological sovereignty in the area of developing the critical information infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the decree read.

The document included a list of the commission members, with the first entry being "the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council (the chairman of the Commission)," Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian critical information infrastructure includes data systems of military-industrial complex facilities, state agencies, healthcare, transport, communications, finance, energy organizations and fuel, nuclear, space, mining, metallurgical and chemical industries.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donba ..

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in ov ..

Prime Minister thanks Amir of Qatar for help in overcoming energy crisis

12 minutes ago
 Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia ..

Maduro Calls Western Media Policies Against Russia 'Pure Fascism'

12 minutes ago
 Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country ..

Khaqan Abbasi blasts Ex PM for mishandling country's affairs

42 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia ..

Blinken Says Avoiding Direct Conflict With Russia in Interest of US

42 minutes ago
 Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Prec ..

Turkey's Balancing Act on Ukraine Crisis Gets Precarious

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.