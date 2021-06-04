Putin orders govt to have emissions reduction plan by October

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered his government to develop a plan to cut carbon emissions to below the level of the European Union by 2050

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered his government to develop a plan to cut carbon emissions to below the level of the European Union by 2050.

"In the next 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emissions should be lower than in Europe," Putin said at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum, adding that a government plan should be ready by October 1 this year.