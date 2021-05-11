Putin orders gun control review after school shooting: Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a review of gun control legislation following a deadly shooting at a high school in the central city of Kazan, the Kremlin said.

"The president gave an order to urgently work out a new provision concerning the types of weapons that can be in civilian hands, taking into account the weapon" used in the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.