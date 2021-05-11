Putin Orders Gun Control Review After School Shooting: Kremlin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:09 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a review of gun control legislation following a deadly shooting at a high school in the central city of Kazan, the Kremlin said
"The president gave an order to urgently work out a new provision concerning the types of weapons that can be in civilian hands, taking into account the weapon" used in the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.